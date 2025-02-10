Severe winter hits Japan: Heavy snowfall in coastal and mountainous regions

WEB DESK

In Japan, a powerful cold air mass and winter pressure systems have brought heavy snowfall to coastal and mountainous areas along the Sea of Japan, causing significant disruptions to daily life.

While the worst of the snowfall has passed in western Japan and the Kanto-Koshin region, intermittent snow is expected to continue in northern and eastern Japan, particularly along the Sea of Japan side. Another spell snowfall along with strong winds, and high waves is expected today, with risks of avalanches, power outages, and traffic disruptions.

Yesterday, snow reached 314 cm in Uonuma City and 310 cm in Nishikawa Town. Some areas saw three to four times their average annual snow.