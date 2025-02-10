Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Severe winter hits Japan: Heavy snowfall in coastal and mountainous regions

Feb 10, 2025

WEB DESK

In Japan, a powerful cold air mass and winter pressure systems have brought heavy snowfall to coastal and mountainous areas along the Sea of Japan, causing significant disruptions to daily life.

While the worst of the snowfall has passed in western Japan and the Kanto-Koshin region, intermittent snow is expected to continue in northern and eastern Japan, particularly along the Sea of Japan side. Another spell snowfall along with strong winds, and high waves is expected today, with risks of avalanches, power outages, and traffic disruptions.

Yesterday, snow reached 314 cm in Uonuma City and 310 cm in Nishikawa Town. Some areas saw three to four times their average annual snow.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Lebanese Army launches retaliatory strikes on Syria

Feb 10, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Saudi Arabia rejects Israeli comments on displacement of Palestinians

Feb 9, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on Feb. 27 to discuss ‘serious’ Palestinian developments

Feb 9, 2025

You missed

ARTICLES

UK’s Counter-Extremism strategy to Remit Hindutva

10 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Lebanese Army launches retaliatory strikes on Syria

10 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Severe winter hits Japan: Heavy snowfall in coastal and mountainous regions

10 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India Achieves Record Rs 1.27 Lakh Cr in Defence Production: Rajnath Singh

10 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!