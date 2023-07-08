Law Commission cautions people against fraudulent WhatsApp messages being circulated regarding UCC

AMN / WEB DESK

The Law Commission of India has cautioned the people against fraudulent WhatsApp texts, calls, and messages being circulated regarding Uniform Civil Code. In a statement, the Commission has clarified that it has no involvement or connection with these texts, calls, or messages.

It said the Commission has noticed that certain phone numbers are rotating among the individuals, falsely associating them with the Law Commission of India. The Commission urged the people to exercise caution and rely on official sources for accurate information. It also urged the public to visit the official website of the Law Commission of India to access accurate information.