इंडियन आवाज़     08 Jul 2023 01:51:13      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Law Commission cautions people against fraudulent WhatsApp messages being circulated regarding UCC

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

The Law Commission of India has cautioned the people against fraudulent WhatsApp texts, calls, and messages being circulated regarding Uniform Civil Code. In a statement, the Commission has clarified that it has no involvement or connection with these texts, calls, or messages. 

It said the Commission has noticed that certain phone numbers are rotating among the individuals, falsely associating them with the Law Commission of India. The Commission urged the people to exercise caution and rely on official sources for accurate information. It also urged the public to visit the official website of the Law Commission of India to access accurate information. 

Image

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

Mohsin Javed’s Photographs Selected for France Exhibition

AMN / WEB DESK Budding Photographer from New Delhi Mohsin Javed's  Photographs were selected for the F ...

ASSAM: PCA demands a modern media centre in Guwahati

AMN / Guwahati Press Club of Assam (PCA) demands a modern multi-media centre in Guwahati for the benefit of ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Chandrayaan 3 to be launched on 14th July from Sriharikota: ISRO

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said that Chandrayaan 3 will be launched on the 14 ...

Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft integrated with GSLV Mark III launch vehicle

AMN Chandrayaan Three spacecraft has been integrated with GSLV Mark III launch vehicle at Satish Dhawan Sp ...

@Powered By: Logicsart