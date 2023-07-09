इंडियन आवाज़     09 Jul 2023 05:16:14      انڈین آواز
Rajnath Singh to visit to Malaysia; Focus on further consolidating defence cooperation & Enhanced Strategic Partnership

AMN / NEW DELHI

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh will be on a two-day official visit to Malaysia beginning tomorrow with a focus on further consolidating bilateral defence cooperation and Enhanced Strategic Partnership.

He will hold bilateral talks with Malaysian counterpart Dato’ Seri Mohamad Hasan, during which both the Ministers will review defence cooperation between the two countries and explore new initiatives to further strengthen the engagements.

The two sides will also exchange views on regional and global issues of shared interest. Mr Singh will also call on the Prime Minister of Malaysia Dato’ Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim during the visit.

The Defence Ministry said, India and Malaysia have a common interest in peace and prosperity of the entire region.

The two democracies have a robust and multifaceted relationship which has expanded into several strategic areas, including defence and security.

Both countries are committed to working under the vision of the Enhanced Strategic Partnership established during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Malaysia in 2015.

