India and UK agree to enhance cooperation to address violent extremism and radicalism

United Kingdom National Security Adviser Tim Barrow on 7th July 2023, Friday met National Security Adviser Ajit Doval in New Delhi. The two sides discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest. This was followed by the delegation level talks wherein both countries reaffirmed their close strategic partnership and agreed to accord maximum priority to further enhance the security linkages. The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation to deal with violent extremism and radicalism. They also affirmed that there can be no justification for violent extremism and radicalization in a democracy.

According to official sources, the Indian side raised the issue of extremist elements in the United Kingdom threatening individual officers of the Indian High Commission. India has urged the United Kingdom to take strong action against these elements. Both sides agreed to work closely on counter-terrorism, counter-terror financing, illicit drug trafficking and counter-radicalization. The two sides also agreed to deepen mutually beneficial collaboration in critical and emerging technologies.