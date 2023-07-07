इंडियन आवाज़     08 Jul 2023 12:08:15      انڈین آواز
India and UK agree to enhance cooperation to address violent extremism and radicalism

AMN / WEB DESK

United Kingdom National Security Adviser Tim Barrow on 7th July 2023, Friday met National Security Adviser Ajit Doval in New Delhi. The two sides discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest. This was followed by the delegation level talks wherein both countries reaffirmed their close strategic partnership and agreed to accord maximum priority to further enhance the security linkages. The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation to deal with violent extremism and radicalism. They also affirmed that there can be no justification for violent extremism and radicalization in a democracy.

According to official sources, the Indian side raised the issue of extremist elements in the United Kingdom threatening individual officers of the Indian High Commission. India has urged the United Kingdom to take strong action against these elements. Both sides agreed to work closely on counter-terrorism, counter-terror financing, illicit drug trafficking and counter-radicalization. The two sides also agreed to deepen mutually beneficial collaboration in critical and emerging technologies.

خبرنامہ

اِسرو کا کہنا ہے کہ14 جولائی کو سری ہری کوٹا سے چندریان-تین چھوڑا جائے گا

بھارت کی خلائی تحقیق کی تنظیم اِسرو نے کہا ہے کہ اِس ماہ کی 14 ...

بھارت نے کناڈا کی حکومت سے کہا ہے کہ بھارتی سفارتکاروں کے تحفظ کو یقینی بنانے کیلئے تمام اقدامات کرے

امور خارجہ کی وزارت نے آج زور دے کر کہا ہے کہ کنیڈا میں بھارت ...

ایس سی او کے سربراہان مملکت نے نئی دلّی اعلامیے کو منظوری دے دی ہے۔

شنگھائی تعاون تنظیم کے رہنماؤں نے آج نئی دلی اعلامیہ منظور ک ...

Mohsin Javed’s Photographs Selected for France Exhibition

AMN / WEB DESK Budding Photographer from New Delhi Mohsin Javed's  Photographs were selected for the F ...

ASSAM: PCA demands a modern media centre in Guwahati

AMN / Guwahati Press Club of Assam (PCA) demands a modern multi-media centre in Guwahati for the benefit of ...

Chandrayaan 3 to be launched on 14th July from Sriharikota: ISRO

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said that Chandrayaan 3 will be launched on the 14 ...

Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft integrated with GSLV Mark III launch vehicle

AMN Chandrayaan Three spacecraft has been integrated with GSLV Mark III launch vehicle at Satish Dhawan Sp ...

