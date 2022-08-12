FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     12 Aug 2022 02:06:59      انڈین آواز

Latvia and Estonia withdraw from cooperation group between China and Central and Eastern European countries

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Latvia and Estonia have withdrawn from a cooperation group between China and over a dozen Central and Eastern European countries. The move comes amid Western criticism of China over escalating military pressure on Taiwan. Relations between Lithuania and China worsened after former allowed Taiwan to open a de facto embassy late last year. Both Latvia and Estonia said they will continue to work towards constructive and pragmatic relations with China while respecting the rules-based international order and human rights.

Latvia’s Foreign Ministry said the country’s continued participation in the China group was no longer in line with their strategic objectives in the current international environment.

Estonia’s Foreign Ministry was not immediately available for further comment.

Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia are among countries that remain in the cooperation format.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Army Chief Manoj Pande felicitates Indian Army Participants of CWG 2022

AMN Army Chief General Manoj Pande Wednesday felicitated Indian Army Participants of Commonwealth Games 20 ...

Serena Williams announces retirement from professional tennis

AMN/ WEB DESK American tennis legend Serena Williams, the winner of 23 Grand Slam titles, has announced tha ...

Chess Olympiad: Indian Women Clinch first-ever medal at Olympiad: bronze in Open section

Harpal Singh Bedi / Mamallapuram Indian women’s team scripted a new chapter by winning the country’s fi ...

خبرنامہ

جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر منتخب

این ڈی اے کے امیدوار جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر م ...

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکہ اور چین کے درمیان پھر تلخ کلامی

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکی اور چینی رہنماؤں کے مابین دو گھن ...

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart