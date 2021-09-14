India willing to stand by Afghan people, just as in past: Jaishankar
UN to raise more than 600 million dollars in aid for Afghanistan
Tamil Nadu assembly passes Bill for medical admissions without NEET
Global crude oil prices on rise amid concerns over shut output in US
15 Sep 2021

Latest COVID-19 outbreak in China

AMN/ WEB DESK

Chinese authorities are rushing to contain a widening Delta variant outbreak in the southern province of Fujian ahead of a major upcoming national holiday, when hundreds of millions of people are expected to travel across the country. The outbreak, dubbed China’s “first school-centered flare-up” by state media, was originally detected Friday at an elementary school in the city of Putian. It has since spread throughout the province, infecting more than 100 people in three cities. Fujian’s outbreak has highlighted the increasing challenge faced by China’s ambitious zero-Covid strategy, raising questions over its sustainability in the long term. As of now, no related cases have been reported outside of Fujian, but local governments across China are on high alert.

Fujian outbreak despite China’s much touted tough Zero-COVID policy is a matter of concern ahead of the weeklong National Day holiday beginning on 1st October. Repeated outbreaks have also put question marks on the sustainability of China’s Zero COVID policy and the crushing border restrictions which have also discriminated against 11 countries including India by blocking their visas.

China has not shown any signs of issuing visas to Indians which have been stopped since November 2020. China has recently allowed chambers of commerce from Germany, France and Italy to bring back their employees and family members to China. In response to a question in this regard today, Chinese Foreign Ministry said that with reference to the practices of other countries, China adjusts its management measures on in-bound travelers accordingly as the epidemic situation evolves.

خبرنامہ

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

نائن الیون9/11 کی بیسویں برسی: بائیڈن کی جانب سے اتحاد کی اپیل

WEB DESK امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے نیو یارک کے ٹوئن ٹاورز پر حملو ...

