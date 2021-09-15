India willing to stand by Afghan people, just as in past: Jaishankar
UN to raise more than 600 million dollars in aid for Afghanistan
Tamil Nadu assembly passes Bill for medical admissions without NEET
Global crude oil prices on rise amid concerns over shut output in US
इंडियन आवाज़     15 Sep 2021 06:33:37      انڈین آواز

Chinese ambassador to UK barred from attending British Parliament

a sign of diplomatic war between China and the United Kingdom, Chinese ambassador to Britain has been barred from attending an event in British parliament by the Speakers. Britain’s move came after Beijing imposed sanctions on UK lawmakers earlier this year as they highlighted alleged human right abuses in China’s Xinjiang province.

Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle and Speaker of the House of Lords John McFall stepped in yesterday to prevent Chinese ambassador Zheng Zeguang from speaking at the event. Hoyle said he was not banning the Chinese ambassador permanently, but only while the sanctions remained in place.

Zheng was due to address the All-Party Parliamentary China Group, which is made up of members from both houses of parliament today.

China had imposed sanctions on nine British politicians, lawyers and an academic in March this year allegedly for spreading lies and disinformation over the treatment of Uighur Muslims.

China has repeatedly denied all accusations of abuse and says its camps offer vocational training and are needed to fight extremism.

Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra: Setting Records on and Off the Field

Harpal Singh Bedi Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra’s Olympic Gold medal success has not only turned 23-year ...

Team’s performance in first match is crucial: Delhi Capitals’ Assistant Coach Mohammad Kaif

Harpal  Singh Bedi  New Delhi, 15 September: Delhi Capitals' Assistant Coach Mohammad Kaif, has ...

PM Modi asks Indian Paralympic contingent to work in few areas outside sports to motivate people

AMN Prime Minister Narendra Modi has exhorted the para-athletes to identify and work in few areas outside s ...

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

نائن الیون9/11 کی بیسویں برسی: بائیڈن کی جانب سے اتحاد کی اپیل

WEB DESK امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے نیو یارک کے ٹوئن ٹاورز پر حملو ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

