North Korea fires two ballistic missiles off its east coast

FILE PHOTO

AMN/ WEB DESK

North Korea has fired two ballistic missiles off its east coast. This is the second weapons test North Korea has carried out this week. It had also tested a long-range cruise missile capable of hitting much of Japan on Monday, calling it “a strategic weapon of great significance.

Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has called the launch “outrageous” saying it threatened peace and security in the region.
Ballistic missile tests contravene UN resolutions designed to curb the North’s nuclear activities.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) has confirmed the news amd said it is not clear exactly where the missiles were destined for or their flight range.

The UN Security Council does not forbid the test of cruise missiles. But it considers ballistic missiles to be more threatening because they can carry bigger and more powerful payloads, have a much longer range, and can travel faster.

China’s foreign minister is holding talks with his South Korean counterpart in Seoul today. North Korea’s weapons programme and stalled negotiations over denuclearisation are likely to be on the agenda.

In March of this year, Pyongyang defied sanctions and tested ballistic missiles, which triggered a strong rebuke from the US, Japan and South Korea.

