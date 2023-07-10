Lakshya Sen win Canada Badminton Open beating China’s Li Shi Feng

Harpal Singh Bedi

Amid nerve wrecking drama, Lakshya Sen, trailing 16-20 in the second game, staged a dramatic recovery as he saved four game points to overpower the reigning All England champion China’s Li Shi Feng, 21-18, 22-20 to win the Canada Badminton Open, his first title of the year, in Calgary.



This was also World no 19, Lakshya Sen’s second BWF Super 500 -title after the India Open in January last year.

Playing on the badminton courts of the Markin MacPhail Centre, the Indian started on an aggressive note which caught Feng off guard. Lakshya with precise cross-court smashes combinedwith brilliant play at the net raced to a 6-2 lead early in the first game.



The Chinese caught up with the Indian at 15-15 but the latter came up with series of powerful smashes to take the next three points and eventually close the game.



Both players continued to engage in long rallies in the second game. Feng was clinical at the net and led 10-6 at one stage and it looked as match was heading into the deciderwith the Chinese holding on to his four-point lead at 20-16.



However, the Indian held his nerves and rode on a series of powerful smashes to save four game points and scored six straight points to settle the 50-minute affair. This wasLakshya’s fifth victory over Li Shi Feng in seven meetings.



After the win Lakshya tweeted “Sometimes, the hardest battles lead to the sweetest victories. The wait is over, and I am delighted to be crowned the Canada Open winner! Gratefulbeyond words”



Hailing his victory Former Captain of the Indian Hockey Team, Olympian Viren Rasquinha, who is also the CEO of Olympic Gold quest (OGQ) India wrote in his tweet ” Incredible fightback from Lakshya Sen to win the Canada Open. He was down 16-20 in the 2nd game against reigning All England Champion Li Shi Feng of China, made it 20-20 and then won these final2 points. Simply superb”



Earlier former World champion PV Sindhu was eliminated after losing to eventual champion Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the women’s singles semi-finals.



Indians have now won five BWF World Tour titles this year. Priyanshu Rajawat claimed the Orleans Masters in April, HS Prannoy bagged the Malaysia Masters in May and SatwiksairajRankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the Swiss Open in March and the Indonesia Open in June.