Dutch Goalkeeping Coach Dennis van de Pol to conduct special camps with  Hockey Team

Published On:

Harpal Singh Bedi

New Delhi, 9th July, : Well-known Dutch hockey goalkeeping Coach Dennis van de Pol, will hold special camps for the Indian Hockey Team goalkeepers from   13th to 19 July .

 Dennis will return to India from 7th September to the 14th September to conduct another training session with the team ahead of the Hangzhou Asian Games..

  PR Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Prashant Kumar Chauhan, and Pawan Malik will participate in the special sessions during a week-long camp at SAI, Bengaluru, overseen by India’s Chief Coach Craig Fulton. 

The camp is part of the preparations for the Hockey Team for the Hangzhou Asian Games . In addition, before the Asiad, the India will compete in the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation, Four- nation International Tournament,  to be held from July 25th to July 30th, against England, the Netherlands, and hosts Spain, followed by the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai in August.

 Commenting on the assignment , Dennis van de Pol. “I am looking forward to being back with the Indian Men’s Hockey Team for a short camp. This is a fantastic squad and it is always very exciting to work with this team. We have previously had some excellent sessions, and I can’t wait to get started for the upcoming camp,”    

Van de Pol, who has worked with the Drijver Goalie Academy in the Netherlands as well as the KNHB (Koninklijke Nederlandse Hockey Bond) and trains the Dutch youth national teams, is not new to the Indian setup, having previously conducted special camps.

“We are delighted to have Dennis van de Pol back in the training camp to work with the Indian Men’s Hockey Team. This is a very important period in the year and having the best to help fine-tune your skills will be beneficial for the team. I am sure the camp will be quite intense and fruitful for the Team,” said Hockey India President  Dilip Tirkey.

