India ends its team event campaign in quarters at Badminton Asia Junior Championships*

Harpal Singh Bedi

India’s campaign in the team event of the Badminton Asia Junior Championships ended as they lost to Indonesia 1-3 in the quarter-finals in Yogyakarta, Indonesia on Monday. 
In the mixed doubles encounter, Samarveer and Radhika fell short against  Adrian and Felisha, losing with a score of 16-21, 15-21, resulting in a 1-0 lead for Indonesia.
 Ayush Shetty exhibited his resilience and skill in a nail-biting boys’ singles match against Alwi Farhan but narrowly lost with a score of 21-18, 15-21, 19-21, further increasing Indonesia’s advantage.
Rakshitha Sree S rejuvenated India’s hopes with her exceptional performance in a thrilling girl’ singles match against Ruzana. She displayed remarkable composure and determination, clinching victory with a hard-fought score of 21-18, 10-21, 23-21 to make the tie score 2-1.
However, in the boys’ doubles event, Divyam and Mayank were against Indonesia’s Muhammad and Joaquin. The Indian pair tried their best but  ultimately succumbed to a 10-21, 21-15, 12-21 defeat. 
 The Individual events will commence on July 12.

