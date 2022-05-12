FreeCurrencyRates.com

13 May 2022

Ladakh ADGP S. S. Khandare launches Drug Abuse Regulating Portal

AMN

In Ladakh, Additional Director General of Police S. S. Khandare today launched a Drug Abuse Regulating Portal prepared by the Leh District Police. The portal is aimed at breaking the barriers about passing the information related to the Drug abuse and illicit trade of liquor in Leh district. Any citizen can pass the authentic information available on the drug abuse and illicit liquor trade through the portal, even anonymously. Details of the informer shall be accessed only by the SSP, Leh and kept safe.

Speaking at launch of the portal, ADGP Khandare said, Ladakh Police have launched Special Cells to deal Narcotics menace, Cyber Crime and Financial Crimes in Leh and Kargil Districts.He said, the website is part of a Police Outreach Programme, facilitating the passing of information available to various sources and controlling the abuse. He said, at both UT and District Administration is working on the lines of Apex Committee on Drug Abuse by the Union Home Ministry to draw strategies and arrest drug abuse in the region. He also said, Ladakh Police kept an eye on drug peddling by the international cartels as well, especially during the tourist season. Mr. Khandare said, Ladakh is also working on capacity building to deal with drug abuse, illicit liquor trade and dealing de-addiction issues.

Explaining working of the newly launched portal, Leh SSP P.D. Nitya said, the new facility breaks the barriers in the information flow about drug abuse. She said, the portal also creates awareness on prevention, de-addiction with the list of government verified centres, harmful effects and identifying drug users. Ms Nitya said, these features help and educate various sections of people on drug abuse and drug users to get de-addict. Leh Police have taken serious note of illicit liquor, liquor abuse by minors and made a separate portal on the subject.

