King Charles III proclaimed as Britain’s new monarch

Charles III has been formally proclaimed as King at St James’s Palace. He is now the head of State and with seamless and symbolic transfer from one reign to the next, with oaths and signatures. The King himself was not present for the first part of the meeting when he was proclaimed monarch by the Accession Council, comprising senior politicians, judges, and officials. Charles became King soon after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, but his role was formally confirmed following the meeting.

The historic ceremony for the first time has been televised. Richard Tilbrook, the Clerk of the Privy Council proclaimed Charles “King, head of the Commonwealth, defender of the faith.” The ceremony was attended by 200 members of the Privy Council, including former Prime Ministers Boris Johnson, Theresa May, David Cameron, Gordon Brown, Tony Blair, and John Major.

After his proclamation, King Charles also held his first meeting of the Privy Council. Privy Council is the group of senior politicians who advise the monarch. King Charles said, it was his most sorrowful duty to announce the death of his mother. He approved the Queen’s funeral day to become a bank holiday, however, it is yet to be known when it will take place.

