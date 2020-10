Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth stormed into the quarterfinals of the Denmark Open with a straight-game win over Jason Anthony Ho-Shue, at Odense today.

Back in action after a seven-month long coronavirus-forced break, the fifth seed Indian took 33 minutes to get the better of his Canadian opponent 21-15 21-14 in the men’s singles second round match of the Super 750 tournament, the only event happening this year in Badminton World Federation’s calendar.