इंडियन आवाज़     25 Aug 2021 02:36:09      انڈین آواز

Kerala reports 24,296 new positive cases

Published On: By

AMN

Kerala continues to report surge in Covid cases as it confirms 24,296 new positive cases today.

The test positivity rate has hiked to 18.04 per cent at present.

173 deaths were also confirmed due to COVID today taking the total death toll to 19,757.

Bringing respite, 19,349 people recovered from the Corona virus infection.

At present, over one lakh 50,000 people are undergoing COVID treatment in the state.

Meanwhile, the covid review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today d,ecided not to impose any new restrictions for the time being.

The current covid restrictions imposed in the state will continue as such. Moreover, the State government is trying to conduct large scale vaccination and to maximise the Covid testing in the coming days.

The Department of Health has decided to strengthen the covid defense strategies by vaccinating as many people as possible in the event of the unprecedented Covid hike in the state.

State Health Minister Veena George said thar the aim is to give the first dose of the vaccine to everyone above the age of 18 by the end of September.

