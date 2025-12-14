The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

POLITICS REGIONAL AWAAZ

Kerala Local Elections: LDF Suffers Setback, UDF Secures Majority

Dec 14, 2025
Kerala Local Elections: LDF Suffers Setback, UDF Secures Majority

The ruling CPM led LDF suffered a major setback in the local body elections in Kerala, while the Congress-led UDF secured a majority of the local bodies. The BJP-led NDA  made significant gains, including a notable victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. 

The NDA’s historic performance in the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram, stands out as the most significant development in the Kerala local body elections. By securing 50 of the 101 seats in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the BJP is set to get its first Mayor in the state.

In other municipal corporations, the Congress-led UDF delivered strong performances, with the notable exception of the Kozhikode Corporation. The UDF also established a clear lead across gram panchayats, block panchayats, and municipalities. Meanwhile, the NDA significantly improved its performance in panchayats and municipalities as well, marking a notable expansion of its footprint at the grassroots level. 

Related Post

AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

ASEAN-India Tourism Exchange Programme 2025 Begins in Guwahati

Dec 13, 2025
NCR DELHI REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi Police Takes Action Against 2,800 Under Operation Cyberhawk 2.0

Dec 13, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Calcutta High Court Allows Over-Aged SSC Candidates to Appear for Interviews

Dec 13, 2025

You missed

POLITICS REGIONAL AWAAZ

Kerala Local Elections: LDF Suffers Setback, UDF Secures Majority

14 December 2025 12:40 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN SPORTS

Organizer of Messi Event Arrested After Stadium Chaos in Kolkata

14 December 2025 12:30 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN SPORTS

Vinesh Phogat Announces Return, Eyes Record Fourth Olympic Appearance

14 December 2025 12:28 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

BADMINTON: India Assures Gold at Odisha Masters 2025 in Women’s Singles

14 December 2025 12:26 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments