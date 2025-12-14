Kerala Local Elections: LDF Suffers Setback, UDF Secures Majority

The ruling CPM led LDF suffered a major setback in the local body elections in Kerala, while the Congress-led UDF secured a majority of the local bodies. The BJP-led NDA made significant gains, including a notable victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

The NDA’s historic performance in the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram, stands out as the most significant development in the Kerala local body elections. By securing 50 of the 101 seats in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the BJP is set to get its first Mayor in the state.

In other municipal corporations, the Congress-led UDF delivered strong performances, with the notable exception of the Kozhikode Corporation. The UDF also established a clear lead across gram panchayats, block panchayats, and municipalities. Meanwhile, the NDA significantly improved its performance in panchayats and municipalities as well, marking a notable expansion of its footprint at the grassroots level.