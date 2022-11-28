Kerala: All party meetings held to establish peace in Vizhinjam

AMN

An all-party meeting was held in Kerala on Monday to establish peace in the Vizhinjam region, where the anti-port protest that has been continuing for months, turned violent last night.

The conciliatory talks were held in the presence of representatives from the state government, the coastal residents, archdiocese representatives and the district collector.

After the talks, the state government has assured that they have accepted the main demands raised by the protest committee and all measures will be taken to resolve the issue.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court has directed the State police to do everything possible to ensure law and order in Vizhinjam.The High Court was considering the plea filed by the Adani Group seeking security for the construction work amid protest. The petitions will be heard again on Friday.

The protest against the Adani port in Vizhinjam had turned violent on Sunday after clashes erupted between protesters and police officers over attempts to resume the port construction activities. Around 2,000 fishermen marched to the police station on Sunday night and vandalised the office. Over 30 policemen and many protesters were injured in the clash.