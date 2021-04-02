FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     03 Apr 2021 04:58:48      انڈین آواز

Kejriwal rules out lockdown in Delhi in view of rising corona cases

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that there is no plan to impose lockdwon in Delhi in view of the rising cases of coronavirus. Briefing media after holding a meeting with the officials in view of the prevailing situation, Mr Kejriwal said, the situation is being monitored and in future, if the need for a lockdown arises, the government will consult the people before taking any such decision. He said, there is no need to panic as the government is taking all appropriate measures to control the spread of virus. He said, the national capital is facing the fourth wave of the pandemic but it is not as serious as the previous waves.

Mr Kejriwal, however, said the rising cases of corona is matter of concern. He also informed that during the meeting, the city government has chalked out a plan for hospital and health management. He also appealed to the people to wear mask, follow hand hygiene and maintain social distancing. He emphasised on testing, tracing and isolation which is being done aggressively in the city.

The Chief Minister also urged the Centre to open up the vaccination process for everyone instead of keeping it restricted to specific age groups. He said, if Center permits Delhi government, more facilities can be created in community centres and schools for mass vaccination.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Rishab Pant is probably the best young player I have ever seen: Sam Billings

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings says that Rishab Pant is probably the best ...

Keen to regain the rhythm: Hockey drag flicker Rupinder Pal

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Indian hockey squad arrived in Buenos Aires, late Thursday and seasoned drag ...

خبرنامہ

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

چھتیس گڑھ میں ماؤنوازوں کے حملے میں پانچ سکیورٹی اہلکارہلاک اور 12 زخمی ہوگئے۔

یہ واقعہ بستر خطے کے نرائن پور ضلعے میں آج شام اُس وقتپ آیا ج ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz