Kejriwal rules out lockdown in Delhi in view of rising corona cases

AMN / NEW DELHI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that there is no plan to impose lockdwon in Delhi in view of the rising cases of coronavirus. Briefing media after holding a meeting with the officials in view of the prevailing situation, Mr Kejriwal said, the situation is being monitored and in future, if the need for a lockdown arises, the government will consult the people before taking any such decision. He said, there is no need to panic as the government is taking all appropriate measures to control the spread of virus. He said, the national capital is facing the fourth wave of the pandemic but it is not as serious as the previous waves.

Mr Kejriwal, however, said the rising cases of corona is matter of concern. He also informed that during the meeting, the city government has chalked out a plan for hospital and health management. He also appealed to the people to wear mask, follow hand hygiene and maintain social distancing. He emphasised on testing, tracing and isolation which is being done aggressively in the city.

The Chief Minister also urged the Centre to open up the vaccination process for everyone instead of keeping it restricted to specific age groups. He said, if Center permits Delhi government, more facilities can be created in community centres and schools for mass vaccination.