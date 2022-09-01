KCR Meets Nitish, Lalu in Patna in Fresh Bid To Stop BJP in 2024

At a joint press conference with Nitish Kumar on Wednesday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao called for “a BJP-mukt Bharat”.

ANWARUL HODA / Patna

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday met his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar who quit the NDA to form government with RJD-Congress alliance earlier this month.TRS leader also met former chief minister Lalu Yadav and Bihar Deputy CM and RJD scion Tejashwi Yadav in Patna.

Addressing a press conference in Patna, Rao said that Kumar agreed that the BJP government at the Centre has to be ousted and accused the ruling party of hatching a conspiracy to divide India.

“Talked to my elder brother Nitish ji. It was agreed that the BJP government has to be thrown out of power by any means. The country is getting lost in every sector. There is no development in any sector. Rupee never fell so much against the dollar. Capitalists are running away from the type of policy made today. The country has suffered due to the failure of the central government.

The federal system is being dismantled by making a few different systems. There is no development at all, only slogans are being raised. A conspiracy is being hatched to divide the country. BJP is trying to weaken India in the name of religion. Where is Make in India? Even tricolor is also coming from China,” he said.

Rao had met several Opposition leaders in the past in a bid to form a united front against the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

TRS chief talked about “BJP-mukt Bharat” (BJP-free India) and said the leader from the Opposition who would challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be decided later.

“Nitish ji’s thinks that all the opposition parties have to unite and make a BJP-free India. BJP Mukt Bharat will only lead to a united and developed India. BJP is disrespecting National flag and Mahatma Gandhi. They are following the same policies which they were opposing when not in power. They are promoting only privatisation. They are selling everything. We know BJP is the richest party. It spends the most on advertisements. Central government’s new slogan is ‘Becho India’. Central government scares the opposition. We are united against the NDA, who will be the leader, it will be decided later. We will choose one leader after the meeting,” he added. However, the TRS leader refused to divulge information about when the meeting will take place.