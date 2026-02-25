Kaynes Semicon Adopts Synopsys Simulation Software to Strengthen India’s Semiconductor Push

Last Updated on February 25, 2026 12:41 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Sanand, Gujarat

Kaynes Semicon Pvt. Ltd., a flagship OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing) initiative of Kaynes Technology India Ltd., today announced its strategic adoption of Synopsys’ engineering simulation software through the Ansys Channel Partner program with Infinipoint Technologies, an Ansys Elite Channel Partner who delivers advanced engineering, simulation, and electronic design solutions. In India’s rapidly evolving semiconductor ecosystem, the implementation will boost its manufacturing quality, reliability, and technological leadership.

Kaynes Semicon, as part of this engagement, has integrated Synopsys’ Multiphysics simulation tools into its cutting-edge R&D and production workflows at its state-of-the-art Sanand facility. From concept through qualification, the implementation backs simulation-led reliability and facilitates full-package design optimization.

As a part of this, Synopsys will provide industry-leading silicon design, IP, simulation and analysis solutions, and design services, including production-proven software for semiconductor design, thermal management, electronics reliability, and multiphysics analysis of chips, 3D-ICs, and advanced packaging.

Raghu Panicker, CEO, Kaynes Semicon, said:

“Integrating Synopsys’ advanced simulation capabilities marks an important step in Kaynes Semicon’s mission to build globally competitive OSAT manufacturing from India. As semiconductor packaging becomes increasingly complex, simulation-led engineering helps us enhance reliability, optimize performance, and accelerate innovation across high-growth applications such as AI, high-performance computing, automotive, and power electronics. By embedding advanced simulation into our design and manufacturing workflows, we are improving yield efficiency, reducing development timelines, and enabling scalable, high-reliability packaging solutions for global customers. This collaboration strengthens our vision of building a resilient semiconductor ecosystem and supporting India’s rise as a trusted global manufacturing hub.”

Synopsys: Comment by Murali Pullela, Country Head (Simulation & Analysis), Synopsys

We are delighted to support Kaynes Semicon’s vision of elevating India’s OSAT manufacturing excellence. This collaboration is also a reflection of our shared commitment to build world-class manufacturing capabilities that not only strengthen reliability and performance, but also positions India as a global innovation hub. Together, we are excited to play a role in shaping a resilient and globally competitive semiconductor industry that will fuel India’s technological future.

Cost-Efficient, Incentive-Aligned Semiconductor Manufacturing in India

Through the Ansys Channel Partner ecosystem, advanced engineering simulation and electronic design solutions will be rapidly deployed across Kaynes Semicon’s operations. This will enable faster innovation, improved design efficiency, and seamless scaling of simulation capabilities across teams while minimizing implementation risks and optimizing complex OSAT workflows such as FC-QFN and SiP, thereby accelerating time-to-market.

By embedding simulation-led reliability early in the development lifecycle, Kaynes Semicon is adopting advanced approaches for multi-chip modules and photonics. This strategic engagement underscores Kaynes Semicon’s commitment to advancing the ‘Make in India’ semiconductor initiative and further establishes the company as a leader in reliability-driven OSAT.

About Kaynes Semicon

Kaynes Semicon, backed by Kaynes Technology India Ltd., is pioneering OSAT manufacturing in India with advanced facilities for semiconductor assembly, testing, and packaging solutions. The company is focused on enabling high-reliability semiconductor manufacturing to support global markets across automotive, industrial, consumer, and AI-driven applications.