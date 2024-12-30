WEB DESK

Kashmir Valley continues to shiver under severe cold as minimum temperatures across the region remained below freezing. The meteorological department said the region is likely to witness two more snow spells in the coming days. The region recently experienced its first major snowfall of the season. The MeT department predicted dry weather for today and tomorrow with cold wave at isolated places during these two days.

The weather will be generally cloudy with light snowfall at scattered places on the 1st night of the new year. From 3rd to 6th January, the forecast says the weather is likely to be cloudy with light to moderate rain in the plains of Jammu, and snowfall at many places of J&K with peak activity on 4th & 5th January. The MeT advisory added that there is possibility of heavy snowfall at isolated higher reaches during 4th & 5th January. Tourists, travelers and transporters have been advised to follow advisory from the district administration and traffic department in view of snowfall, sub freezing temperature and icy conditions over roads in plains and higher reaches.

The traffic on 270 Km Srinagar Jammu national highway is running smoothly on both sides. Train service between Baramulla and Banihal is running as per schedule. Air traffic to and from the Srinagar International Airport is going on uninterrupted. The Srinagar Leh highway is closed due to the accumulation of snow at Zojila Pass in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. The Divisional Administration is taking tangible steps to work on providing essential services including snow clearance, power and water supply and health facilities across the Kashmir region.

Continuous monitoring is being ensured at all levels with synergy among various departments to avoid any inconvenience to the public. Chief Minister has urged officers to remain sensitive and responsive to public grievances, directing them to identify gaps in service delivery and take immediate corrective actions.