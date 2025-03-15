Karnataka Govt’s 4% Reservation in Govt Contracts Covers All Minorities: Deputy CM Shivakumar

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar clarified that the Karnataka government’s decision to provide a 4% reservation for minorities in government contracts is not limited to Muslims alone.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru today, he stated that the reservation ensures the rightful benefits for all minority communities and backward classes.

The state government, aiming to implement this 4% reservation for minority contractors, had approved an amendment to the Transparency in Public Procurement Act during the cabinet meeting held yesterday.

BJP Criticizes Karnataka Govt’s Minority Reservation in Govt Contracts

BJP has termed Karnataka government’s decision to provide four percent reservation to certain minorities in government contracts as unconstitutional. Briefing media at party headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad asserted that religion based reservation is not permissible under the Indian Constitution. He added that reservation must be provided on the basis of social and educational backwardness. Mr Prasad also said that the new standards set by the Congress in appeasement and vote bank politics are harmful to the nation.