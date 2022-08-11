FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     11 Aug 2022 11:02:39      انڈین آواز

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai says 75th year of India’s Independence to be celebrated in grand scale in the state

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that the 75th year of India’s Independence will be celebrated in a grand scale in the state.

Addressing media persons in Mysuru today, the Chief Minister said that as part of the celebrations, over one crore national flags will be hoisted across the state according to the Har Ghar Tiranga call given by the Prime Minister.

Each and every Gram Panchayat has been asked to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in a meaningful way. Beginning this August 15 and lasting upto August 15 next year, a year long campaign will also be launched to create awareness about the significance of the Independence enjoyed by the people and efforts being made to create a new vibrant India. This is according to the Amrit Kaal concept announced by the Prime Minister himself.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Army Chief Manoj Pande felicitates Indian Army Participants of CWG 2022

AMN Army Chief General Manoj Pande Wednesday felicitated Indian Army Participants of Commonwealth Games 20 ...

Serena Williams announces retirement from professional tennis

AMN/ WEB DESK American tennis legend Serena Williams, the winner of 23 Grand Slam titles, has announced tha ...

Chess Olympiad: Indian Women Clinch first-ever medal at Olympiad: bronze in Open section

Harpal Singh Bedi / Mamallapuram Indian women’s team scripted a new chapter by winning the country’s fi ...

خبرنامہ

جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر منتخب

این ڈی اے کے امیدوار جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر م ...

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکہ اور چین کے درمیان پھر تلخ کلامی

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکی اور چینی رہنماؤں کے مابین دو گھن ...

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart