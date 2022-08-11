Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai says 75th year of India’s Independence to be celebrated in grand scale in the state

WEB DESK

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that the 75th year of India’s Independence will be celebrated in a grand scale in the state.

Addressing media persons in Mysuru today, the Chief Minister said that as part of the celebrations, over one crore national flags will be hoisted across the state according to the Har Ghar Tiranga call given by the Prime Minister.

Each and every Gram Panchayat has been asked to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in a meaningful way. Beginning this August 15 and lasting upto August 15 next year, a year long campaign will also be launched to create awareness about the significance of the Independence enjoyed by the people and efforts being made to create a new vibrant India. This is according to the Amrit Kaal concept announced by the Prime Minister himself.