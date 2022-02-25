FreeCurrencyRates.com

Karnataka CM appeals to Union Minister Jaishankar to bring back Karnataka students safely from Ukraine

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has appealed to Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar to bring back Karnataka students safely from the war-torn Ukraine.

Informing this to media persons in Bengaluru today, Bommai said that he spoke to the Union External Affairs minister in the morning. In reply, Jayashankar has said that the Union government is doing everything possible to bring back the stranded Indians safely.

Possibilities of taking them to safety back through land route options are being explored as the air services have been hit by the war with Russia. There is information about secure movement possibilities towards the western part of Ukraine and the Indian Embassy in Ukraine is in touch with stranded Indian students.

The Union Minister informed the Chief Minister of Karnataka that an appeal is made to Ukraine to ensure the safety of the students and make arrangements for their food and accommodation.

Helplines have been set up by both Union and State governments. Bommai said that the Union Minister for External Affairs has appealed to the students to be careful till the war subsides. There are around 346 people stranded in Ukraine who hail from Karnataka.

