US to share 80 million doses of Corona vaccine with world
Extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae weakens after crossing Gujarat coast
Lockdown restrictions ease in UK; All restaurants, bars, hotels, theatres and museums to reopen
Over 18 crore 44 lakh COVID vaccine doses administered to beneficiaries so far
US imposes new sanctions on Myanmar’s administrative body & high-ranking officials
WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC
K K Aggarwal, the Doctor of masses is no more

Published On: By

By Dr Anil Bansal

A Doyen of Medical Profession Dear Dr K K Aggarwal is no more. He succumbed to COVID last night (May 17) after devoting a distinguished career in Medical service.

He was a true innovator and an extraordinary personality who touched lives of millions of his followers in different fields. He shot into prominence in public life with his Trademark Annual Perfect Health Melas which he organised meticulously from 1993 onwards for 27 long years under the aegis of Heart Care Foundation.

He was synonymous with IMA New Delhi Branch and nurtured its growth from grassroots level to a formidable force at National Level.

Obituary

DMA saw an Action Packed Year during his Presidential Tenure with Annual Report running into more than hundred pages describing the activities done during the year.

Thereafter, he moved to IMA Headquarters to serve the profession as HSG and then National President of Indian Medical Association. He made a mark in World Medical Association & CMAAO making India proud of its illustrious son. His Extraordinary Abilities were well recognised at National Level when he was decorated with prestigious B C Roy Award and Padma Shri.

Born on TEACHER’S DAY in 1958, he devoted his life in educating masses and during this Pandemic had reached every household in India through his Educational Videos and Health Talks on COVID.

Due to sheer grit & determination, K K occupied a special place in millions of hearts across the Globe and will be remembered for Time Immemorial. Void created by him is hard to fill.

Rest In Peace Dear Friend 🙏🙏

The Indian Awaaz deeply mourn the untimely demise of Dr K K Agarwal 🙏 RIP

SPORTS

Women hockey team training to peak at right time: Midfielder Monika

KREFELD India Practice Matches Germany v India Picture: Waming Up Monika WORLDSPORTPICS COPYRIGHT FRANK UIJL ...

Converting even half chances will be the key to success: women hockey striker Lalremsiami

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Women's Hockey striker Lalremsiami, has a mantra for team's success and that ...

Alexander Zverev beat Matteo Berrettini to clinch his 2nd Madrid Open title

WEB DESK In tennis, World number six Alexander Zverev beat Matteo Berrettini to clinch his second Madrid Op ...

خبرنامہ

آندھرا پردیش میں آکسیجن کی کمی کے سبب گیارہ مریضوں کی موت

آندھرا پردیش میں کم ازکم گیارہ مریضوں کی اس وقت موت ہوگئی جب ...

پردھان منتری غریب کلیان اَنّ یوجناکے تحت 12 ریاستوں اور مرکز کے زیر انتظام علاقوں میں ایک لاکھ میٹرک ٹَن سے زیادہ اناج تقسیم کیا گیا ۔

حکومت نے کہاہے کہ پردھان منتری غریب کلیان اَنّ یوجنا،کے تحت ...

فائیو جی ٹیکنالوجی سے کووڈ ١٩ کا کوئی لینا دینا نہیں : حکومت G-5

حکومت نے ان افواہوںکو مسترد کردیاہے کہ 5جی ٹکنالوجی کووڈ19 کے ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

Globally over 1300 journalists died of Covid-19, India loses 42 in last 12 days

T Navajyoti /AMNGeneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic continues to kill working journalists around the worl ...

Devastating impact of the pandemic on media, deplorable situation in India

Geneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on the media, the Switzerland based media ri ...

