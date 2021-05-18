K K Aggarwal, the Doctor of masses is no more

By Dr Anil Bansal

A Doyen of Medical Profession Dear Dr K K Aggarwal is no more. He succumbed to COVID last night (May 17) after devoting a distinguished career in Medical service.

He was a true innovator and an extraordinary personality who touched lives of millions of his followers in different fields. He shot into prominence in public life with his Trademark Annual Perfect Health Melas which he organised meticulously from 1993 onwards for 27 long years under the aegis of Heart Care Foundation.

He was synonymous with IMA New Delhi Branch and nurtured its growth from grassroots level to a formidable force at National Level.

Obituary

DMA saw an Action Packed Year during his Presidential Tenure with Annual Report running into more than hundred pages describing the activities done during the year.

Thereafter, he moved to IMA Headquarters to serve the profession as HSG and then National President of Indian Medical Association. He made a mark in World Medical Association & CMAAO making India proud of its illustrious son. His Extraordinary Abilities were well recognised at National Level when he was decorated with prestigious B C Roy Award and Padma Shri.

Born on TEACHER’S DAY in 1958, he devoted his life in educating masses and during this Pandemic had reached every household in India through his Educational Videos and Health Talks on COVID.

Due to sheer grit & determination, K K occupied a special place in millions of hearts across the Globe and will be remembered for Time Immemorial. Void created by him is hard to fill.

Rest In Peace Dear Friend 🙏🙏

The Indian Awaaz deeply mourn the untimely demise of Dr K K Agarwal 🙏 RIP