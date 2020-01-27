FreeCurrencyRates.com

JPC on Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 invites suggestions

AMN

The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 as introduced in Lok Sabha has been referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee of both Houses headed by Lok Sabha Member Meenakashi Lekhi for examination and report.

The committee has decided to seek views and suggestions on the bill from individuals and association or bodies concerned. The bill has been uploaded on the Lok Sabha website.

Those desirous of submitting their views or suggestions to the committee can send two copies of their memoranda or suggestions either in English or Hindi to Director, Lok Sabha Secretariat, Room No. 014, Ground Floor, Parliament House Annexe, New Delhi – 110001. Views or suggestions can be sent on e-mail at jpc-datalaw@sansad.nic.in or at meenakashi.lekhi@sansad.nic.in. Further details can be taken from the Lok Sabha website.

The memoranda submitted to the committee would form part of the records of the committee and would be treated as confidential and would enjoy privilege of the committee.

Those who wish to appear before the committee, besides submitting memoranda have been requested to specifically indicate it. However, the committee’s decision in this regard will be final.

