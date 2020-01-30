FreeCurrencyRates.com

30 Jan 2020
PM appeals for smooth functioning of parliament at all party meet ahead of Budget Session

Published On: By

STAFF REPORTER / NEW DELHI

Government today convened an all party meeting in New Delhi ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament which begins tomorrow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, TMC leader Derek o’ Brien and NCP leader Supriya Sule attended the meeting.

Besides, LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan, Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal also attended the meeting.

The first phase of the Budget Session will begin with President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to a joint session of both the houses tomorrow. The Economic Survey will also be tabled tomorrow and the Budget will be presented on Saturday.

Talking to media after the all party meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, 45 bills are likely to come up during the Budget Session. He told that Prime Minister Modi said there should be discussion on all the issues.

Mr Joshi said, Prime Minister and Home Minister have appealed that no one should be on the road protesting against Citizenship Amendment Bill as no one is going to lose their citizenship due to it.

