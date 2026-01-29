The Indian Awaaz

JP Nadda Meets Canadian Natural Resources Minister to Discuss Potash Supply

Jan 29, 2026

Last Updated on January 29, 2026 11:34 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister JP Nadda held a meeting with a high-level Canadian delegation led by Canadian Minister of Natural Resources, Tim Hodgson, here today. Welcoming the Canadian delegation, Mr Nadda said that strengthening potash availability in India remains central to restoring soil fertility and promoting balanced nutrient application under India’s Integrated Nutrient Management framework. Appreciating Canada’s role as a reliable supplier of Muriate of Potash, Mr Nadda noted that India imports nearly 25 percent of its total requirement of MOP fertilizer from Canada.


During the deliberations, Mr. Hodgson affirmed Canada’s commitment to supporting India’s agricultural productivity. He noted that potash is a mineral critical for agriculture. He outlined Canada’s new investment environment and conveyed that any investment made by Indian partners in the natural resources sector would be matched by the Canadian government. Both sides also discussed India’s long-term strategy for potash security, including opportunities for technical collaboration in mining and exploration and India’s interest in securing more long-term supply contracts with Canada for MOP. The discussions highlighted the shared commitment of India and Canada to enhance collaboration in the fertilizer sector and strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations for long-term food and agriculture security. 

