The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

Indian Railways Completes 100-m ‘Make in India’ Steel Bridge for Bullet Train Project

Jan 29, 2026

Last Updated on January 29, 2026 10:40 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Indian Railways has successfully completed the construction of a 100 metres long Make in India steel bridge over the underground metro tunnel in Ahmedabad district for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project. The Ministry of Railways in a statement on Thursday, said that this is the 13th steel bridge completed in Gujarat, out of a total of 17 steel bridges planned in the state. It added that this will strengthen the high-speed rail connectivity while ensuring the safety of existing urban transport systems. The Ministry of Railways has also sanctioned the construction of a fourth railway line between Baikunth and Urkura, covering a length of over 26 kilometres, at an estimated cost of more than 426 crore rupees, under the South East Central Railway. The Ministry said that the Baikunth-Urkura section is a vital part of the Bilaspur-Raipur-Nagpur main line, which also falls on the Mumbai-Howrah high-density railway network, one of the busiest rail corridors in the country. At present, this section is operating with saturated capacity, underscoring the urgent need for capacity expansion.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES TOP AWAAZ

Beating the Retreat Ceremony concludes 77th Republic Day Celebrations

Jan 29, 2026
AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

JP Nadda Meets Canadian Natural Resources Minister to Discuss Potash Supply

Jan 29, 2026
OTHER TOP STORIES

Bangladesh: Jamaat chief says women cannot lead party in parliamentary polls

Jan 29, 2026

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ HINDI SECTION

Share Bazar Jan 29: आर्थिक सर्वे के अनुमान से शेयर बाजार को समर्थन, सूचकांक मजबूत

30 January 2026 12:12 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Jan 29: Sensex, Nifty End Higher on L&T Rally, Economic Survey Optimism

30 January 2026 12:13 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lankan Economy Stabilised Under IMF Programme: Senior IMF Official

29 January 2026 11:03 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

Centre Releases ₹1,156 Crore to Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Tripura

29 January 2026 11:05 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments