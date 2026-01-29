Indian Railways Completes 100-m ‘Make in India’ Steel Bridge for Bullet Train Project

Last Updated on January 29, 2026 10:40 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Indian Railways has successfully completed the construction of a 100 metres long Make in India steel bridge over the underground metro tunnel in Ahmedabad district for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project. The Ministry of Railways in a statement on Thursday, said that this is the 13th steel bridge completed in Gujarat, out of a total of 17 steel bridges planned in the state. It added that this will strengthen the high-speed rail connectivity while ensuring the safety of existing urban transport systems. The Ministry of Railways has also sanctioned the construction of a fourth railway line between Baikunth and Urkura, covering a length of over 26 kilometres, at an estimated cost of more than 426 crore rupees, under the South East Central Railway. The Ministry said that the Baikunth-Urkura section is a vital part of the Bilaspur-Raipur-Nagpur main line, which also falls on the Mumbai-Howrah high-density railway network, one of the busiest rail corridors in the country. At present, this section is operating with saturated capacity, underscoring the urgent need for capacity expansion.