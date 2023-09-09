Joe Biden lands in Delhi, tells Modi – “Great seeing you, Mr. Prime Minister”

Nirendra Dev / New Delhi



“Great seeing you, Mr. Prime Minister,” US President Joe Biden tweeted minutes after he was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence.

Biden is in Indian capital for the all important G-20 Summit and both the leaders will also have bilateral meeting.

“Today, and throughout the G20, we’ll affirm that the United States-India partnership is stronger, closer, and more dynamic than any time in history”, the US President wrote on X.

“Happy to have welcomed @POTUS @JoeBiden to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Our meeting was very productive. We were able to discuss numerous topics which will further economic and people-to-people linkages between India and USA. The friendship between our nations will continue to play a great role in furthering global good,” the Prime Minister wrote on X.

The stage is set for the 18th G20 Summit to be held in New Delhi from Saturday. Several Global leaders arrived in the national capital to attend the Summit.

They also include British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is an Indian origin Hindu leader.

Among others Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, President of Argentina Alberto Fernandez, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, Australia’s PM Anthony Albanese, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi Sultan of Oman Haitham Bin Tarik, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov and UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

The visiting dignitaries were given a rousing welcome at the airport with traditional Indian Folk Dances and Music.

Several issues ranging from food and energy security to clean energy transition and climate change are expected to be deliberated at length by the world’s leading economies during the two-day G-20 Summit. President of Asian Development Bank Masatsugu Asakawa also arrived.

The arrival of British prime minister is truly an historic chapter of the new century as India is hosting the world for such a mega event and Rishi Sunak himself hails from Indian heritage.

“No 10 say the “historic” visit will be “a powerful reminder of the living bridge between the two countries”, reported BBC in reference to ’10 Downing Street’ (in London) — the official residence and office of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra told a news conference that India expects the summit proceedings to take a suitable decision on the inclusion of the African Union in the G-20 block.

In response to a question on the Ukraine conflict holding up an agreement on the New Delhi Declaration, Mr Kwatra said, India’s expectation is that all G20 members will move towards a consensus and India is hopeful of a consensus on the communique.

G-20 Chief Coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, India’s presidency will bring economic benefits to the country as the G20 meetings and activities included extensive participation of people from across the nation. He said, India received a total of one lakh visitors for the G 20 presidency from over 125 nationalities and for many of them this has been a discovery of a new India.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed confidence that the New Delhi G-20 Summit will chart a new path in human-centric and inclusive development.

In a social media post, he highlighted that India’s G20 Presidency has been inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented.

One of the key takeaways of India’s G20 Presidency is the revolutionization of Digital Payment Infrastructure, G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said.

He said, very few people knew about Digital Payment Infrastructure earlier, but it has been taken forward extensively.

He further said that the Digital Payment Infrastructure has been widely accepted as a way to bring financial inclusion.

He also said that the New Delhi Leaders Declaration is almost ready and will be recommended to the leaders during the G-20 Summit.

“When India took over the G20 presidency in Bali, we were in the midst of a scenario of slowing growth and productivity worldwide…India felt that we should start our presidency with the theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’-the world is one family.

