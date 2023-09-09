Morocco Earthquake: 600 people killed as 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck at central part of country

Twitted by AIR

In Morocco, death toll from a 6.8 magnitude earthquake has risen to at least 632 people, while at least 329 have been injured. The death toll is most likely to rise further as per reports. Of those injured, 51 are said to be in critical condition.

The powerful earthquake that struck at central part of the country late on Friday also damaged the red walls, a UNESCO World Heritage site among other structures. The quake’s epicentre was at a relatively shallow depth of 18.5 km. It occurred about 72 km southwest of Marrakesh and 56 km west of the Atlas Mountain town of Oukaimeden.