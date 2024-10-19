J&K: UT govt allocates portfolios to newly appointed ministers

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Jammu and Kashmir, the UT Government today announced the allocation of portfolios to the newly appointed ministers. Our Correspondent reports that as per the communiqué issued by Raj Bhawan, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, outlines the departmental responsibilities of various ministers in the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Kumar Choudhary will be in-charge of Public Works (R&B), Industries and Commerce, Mining, Labour and Employment, Development, and Skill Development. Sakeena Masood (Itoo) will take charge of Health and Medical Education, School Education, Higher Education, and Social Welfare.

Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology and Environment, and Tribal Affairs allocated to Javed Ahmed Rana. Javid Ahmad Dar has been assigned Agriculture Production, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Cooperative, and Election. Satish Sharma will be in-charge of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Transport, Science and Technology, Information Technology, Youth Services and Sports, and ARI and Training. The order also specifies that any departments or subjects not assigned to the ministers will remain under the purview of the Chief Minister.