Haryana Govt Announces Free Dialysis Services for Kidney Patients

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Haryana government will provide free dialysis service to patients suffering from kidney disease in the state. This was announced by Chief Minister Nayab Singh after chairing the first formal meeting of the newly constituted cabinet of Haryana today.

The Chief Minister said that the welfare of the poor is the government’s first priority. He expressed that the government has fulfilled the promise of providing 24,000 jobs made before taking his oath. The Chief Minister announced that the cabinet has decided to implement the order of the Supreme Court regarding Scheduled Caste reservations.

The Chief Minister said the government is committed to buying every grain of the farmers’ crop at the minimum support price. The Chief Minister mentioned that so far, 55 percent of paddy and millet has been lifted.