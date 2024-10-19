THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Haryana Govt Announces Free Dialysis Services for Kidney Patients

Oct 18, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Haryana government will provide free dialysis service to patients suffering from kidney disease in the state. This was announced by Chief Minister Nayab Singh after chairing the first formal meeting of the newly constituted cabinet of Haryana today.

The Chief Minister said that the welfare of the poor is the government’s first priority. He expressed that the government has fulfilled the promise of providing 24,000 jobs made before taking his oath. The Chief Minister announced that the cabinet has decided to implement the order of the Supreme Court regarding Scheduled Caste reservations.

The Chief Minister said the government is committed to buying every grain of the farmers’ crop at the minimum support price. The Chief Minister mentioned that so far, 55 percent of paddy and millet has been lifted.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi court grants bail to Satyendar Jain after 18 months in jail

Oct 19, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K: UT govt allocates portfolios to newly appointed ministers

Oct 18, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

CBI conduct searches at 10 residential & official locations in Rajasthan

Oct 18, 2024

You missed

TOP AWAAZ

PM Modi to visit Russia to attend BRICS summit in Kazan next week

October 19, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi court grants bail to Satyendar Jain after 18 months in jail

October 19, 2024
HINDI SECTION

दो साल बाद सत्येंद्र जैन जेल से रिहा, बोले- काम रोकने को किया अरेस्ट

October 19, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India sends medical supplies as humanitarian assistance to Lebanon

October 19, 2024