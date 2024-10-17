J&K UT gets its first CM as Omar Abdullah takes oath

AMN / SRINAGAR

Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday amid tight security, following his National Conference party’s victory in the recent elections.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has taken oath as the Chief Minister of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administered the oath of office to Mr. Abdullah along with his Council of Ministers at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar today.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, former CM of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, and other leaders of the INDIA bloc attended the swearing-in ceremony.

