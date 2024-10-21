J&K: 3 migrant workers killed in terror attack in Ganderbal

News updated at 10:15 PM

AMN / WEB DESK

Three migrant workers were killed and 2 injured in a terror attack in Gagangeer area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Sunday.

Quoting a top police officer, news agency NVI reported that the terrorists opened fire on the two labourers who were working on a tunnel project.

This is the second attack targeting migrant labourers in the valley within the past three days. On Friday, the bullet-riddled body of a non-local labourer, identified as Ashok Chauhan, was found in the Waduna area of Zainapora, Shopian.

Reports indicate that terrorists targeted a camp of labourers working on tunnel construction at Gagangier, near Sonamarg, in central Kashmir. Security forces have been deployed to the area, where one terrorist is reported to be trapped. Further details are awaited.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah wrote on X: “Very sad news of a dastardly and cowardly attack on non-local labourers at Gagangier in the Sonamarg region. These people were working on a key infrastructure project in the area. Two have been killed, and two to three more have been injured in this militant attack. I strongly condemn this attack on unarmed, innocent people and send my condolences to their loved ones.”