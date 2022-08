AMN

A series of meetings of Jharkhand UPA alliance are underway. Congress state in-charge Avinash Pandey and Chief Minister Hemant Soren will meet UPA MLAs today, August 28th.

State Governor Ramesh Bais is yet to take a decision in the Hemant Soren Office of profit case. On the other hand, a three-day Chintan Shivir of Jharkhand BJP is underway in Giridih. Senior state BJP leaders, MLAs, and more than 350 party workers are attending the event.