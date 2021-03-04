Jharkhand: Four Jawans martyred, 7 injured in IED blast in West Singhbhum district

AMN

Four Jawans of Jharkhand Jaguar Police force martyred and seven Jawans sustained severe injuries in a pressure IED blast in Jharkhand that took place this morning on Longee hills in the forest near village Hoyahatu West Singhbhum district.

In another Naxal incident that took place today morning during the search operations being conducted by Police and Paramilitary forces in the Maoist affected forest areas of West Singhbhum district, three Jawans of Jharkhand Jaguar martyred on the spot and one jawan lost his life undergoing medical treatment at Medical Hospital in Ranchi.

The troops have been conducting search operations since last 15 days in these areas and the blast took place by the IED bomb planted by Naxal forces. One Jawan of 197 battalions of Central Reserve Police Force and five other Jawans of Jharkhand Jaguar have also sustained severe injuries.

The injured jawans have been airlifted to Ranchi and are undergoing medical treatment in the hospital.

This is the second IED blast incident by Naxal forces in a span of ten days. Search operations are still continuing in the area, while the encounter between the forces and the Naxals have stopped.