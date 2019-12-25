Javadekar presents Annual Akashvani Awards

Winners of the Akashvani Annual Awards

with Ms.Ira Joshi, Principal Director General,All India Radio News

WEB DESK

UNION Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said that All India Radio is an institution which is a part of people’s lives, be it music, news or entertainment. He said, Akashvani has a rich tapestry of songs which is available to all.

Addressing the annual Akashvani awards function in New Delhi, Mr Javadekar said, the audio of digital radio will be more clear and its reach will be higher. The Minister said,

Prasar Bharati Chairman Dr A Surya Prakash said, AIR news commands huge credibility. He said, Akashvani has one of the largest news gathering and dissemination apparatus in the world. He added that many programmes produced by AIR have a direct link with the mandate given to Prasar Bharati by Parliament.

Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati said, Prasar Bharti is looking forward to change the format of these awards so that it brings out the hidden talent of the people. He said, it is a great day to celebrate all the different streams of competencies over the radio network.

The Akashvani awards were instituted in 1974 to promote professional excellence and bring out the best from the staff working at various radio stations and installations. News Services Division’s Editors, Correspondents and Newsreaders received awards in their respective categories. They are editors- Anand Prakash Soni and Sushmita Mondal, Hindi newsreader- Kanak Lata, and correspondents- Laxmi, S Joy, Nitin Kelkar, Vikalp Shukla and Nishith Joshi.