The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Japan’s last pair of pandas returns to China

Jan 28, 2026

Last Updated on January 28, 2026 8:15 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

WEB DESK

Japan’s last pair of pandas returned to China early this morning, leaving Japan without the lovable bears for the first time in half a century. China first sent pandas to Japan in 1972. Beijing has long used the bears as a diplomatic tool- a sign of goodwill and an extension of the country’s soft power, and it retracts them when bilateral relationships turn adversarial. While Beijing lends pandas to other countries, it maintains ownership over the animals, including new cubs.

The bears are heading back as diplomatic relations between the two countries are at their lowest point in years over Japan’s stance on Taiwan.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka court remands ex-presidential secretary in case against former President Ranil Wickremesinghe

Jan 28, 2026
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Biman Bangladesh Airlines to resume Dhaka-Karachi direct flights from January 29

Jan 28, 2026
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Consulate General of India in New York participates in the Travel & Adventure Show 2026

Jan 28, 2026

You missed

AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Jan 28: Markets Extend Rally; EU FTA, Budget Hopes Lift Sectoral Stocks

28 January 2026 10:18 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Ajit Pawar’s death was an accident, don’t politicise it: Sharad Pawar

28 January 2026 10:03 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

जलवायु परिवर्तन से निपटना वैश्विक सहयोग से ही संभव: विज्ञान और प्रौद्योगिकी राज्य मंत्री डॉ. जितेंद्र सिंह

28 January 2026 8:49 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

दिल्ली नगर निगम का 2026-27 बजट पेश

28 January 2026 8:48 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments