Sri Lanka court remands ex-presidential secretary in case against former President Ranil Wickremesinghe

The case against former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe was heard at the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today, where former presidential secretary Saman Ekanayake was ordered to be remanded until February 11 in connection with alleged misuse of public funds.

Ekanayake has been named the second suspect in the case, which accuses Wickremesinghe of spending about Rs. 16.9 million in state funds to attend his wife Professor Maithree Wickremesinghe’s graduation ceremony in London in late 2023. The trip formed part of an official visit to the United States and the United Kingdom with a government-funded delegation.

Wickremesinghe was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department in August 2025 and later released on bail after submitting medical reports, becoming the first former Sri Lankan head of state to be held in remand custody.

The Attorney General informed the court that investigations will be completed within a month, and formal charges are expected to be filed in March.