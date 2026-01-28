The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka court remands ex-presidential secretary in case against former President Ranil Wickremesinghe

Jan 28, 2026

Last Updated on January 28, 2026 8:14 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

WEB DESK

The case against former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe was heard at the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today, where former presidential secretary Saman Ekanayake was ordered to be remanded until February 11 in connection with alleged misuse of public funds.

Ekanayake has been named the second suspect in the case, which accuses Wickremesinghe of spending about Rs. 16.9 million in state funds to attend his wife Professor Maithree Wickremesinghe’s graduation ceremony in London in late 2023. The trip formed part of an official visit to the United States and the United Kingdom with a government-funded delegation.

Wickremesinghe was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department in August 2025 and later released on bail after submitting medical reports, becoming the first former Sri Lankan head of state to be held in remand custody.

The Attorney General informed the court that investigations will be completed within a month, and formal charges are expected to be filed in March.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Japan’s last pair of pandas returns to China

Jan 28, 2026
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Biman Bangladesh Airlines to resume Dhaka-Karachi direct flights from January 29

Jan 28, 2026
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Consulate General of India in New York participates in the Travel & Adventure Show 2026

Jan 28, 2026

You missed

AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Jan 28: Markets Extend Rally; EU FTA, Budget Hopes Lift Sectoral Stocks

28 January 2026 10:18 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Ajit Pawar’s death was an accident, don’t politicise it: Sharad Pawar

28 January 2026 10:03 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

जलवायु परिवर्तन से निपटना वैश्विक सहयोग से ही संभव: विज्ञान और प्रौद्योगिकी राज्य मंत्री डॉ. जितेंद्र सिंह

28 January 2026 8:49 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

दिल्ली नगर निगम का 2026-27 बजट पेश

28 January 2026 8:48 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments