INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba Rejects Resignation Calls, Vows to Stay On Amid Party Pressure

Aug 9, 2025
Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba Rejects Resignation Calls, Vows to Stay On Amid Party Pressure

Rejecting calls to step down, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba reiterated today his intention to stay on, as the Liberal Democratic Party held a meeting of a key decision-making panel over the defeat in recent polls.

According to reports, following the joint plenary meeting of LDP lawmakers in both houses of parliament, executives of the ruling party stated that its election committee will consider holding presidential poll which is not due until 2027, ahead of schedule. Despite facing calls for him to step down as Japan’s PM, Ishiba emphasised the need to fulfill his responsibility to the country, and mentioned about the challenges it continues to face despite a recent tariff deal with the United States.

