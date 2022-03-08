Japan freezes assets of 32 Russian and Belarusian officials and businessmen

WEB DEK

Japan’s Finance Ministry frozen the assets of an additional 32 Russian and Belarusian officials and businessmen.

This latest move sees personal sanctions being placed against another 20 Russians including deputy chiefs of staff for President Vladamir Putin’s administration and deputy chairman of the state parliament. In addition, Twelve Belarusian citizens were also targeted.

Japan’s finance ministry in a statement said that country was also banning exports of oil refinery equipment to Russia, as well as of Belarus-bound general-purpose items that could be used by its military.

Japanese newspaper the Nikkei also reported that Japanese firms have also started withdrawing personnel from Russia.