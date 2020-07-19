India’s 2 Covid-19 vaccines are under human clinical trials
Jamaat-e-Islami asks govt to help private school teachers through PM CARES Fund

A Akhter / New Delhi

India’s prominent Muslim body, the Jamaat-e-Islami has demanded the government to provide aid to private school teachers from PM CARES Fund or launch any other scheme for their welfare. It also demanded that Provident Fund (PF) department / EPFO should give an interest-free loan to the teachers of private schools for three years.

“The government should also offer interest-free loans to small private schools as it has formulated a scheme on the lines of MSME loan”, the Jamaat said.

These suggestions have come from the Central Educational Board of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind in a letter to Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal.

Jamaat said that the proposed suggestions are meant for the smooth running of educational institutions and the education system across the country, during the unprecedented time of pandemic.

In a letter to Union HRD Minister, Chairman of the Jamaat’s Central Educational Board Mr. Nusrat Ali has proposed various suggestions after extensive deliberation on the issue by experts to overcome negative impact of COVID-19 epidemic on the education system in India.

The chairman of the Jamaat’s board, in a letter, has suggested the government to evolve a system for home schooling, which has to be regulated and facilitated.

The Jamaat’s board has also demanded that all the State governments in coordination with the Union government should develop an online teaching system. “Online content should be developed by the respective governments. The government should telecast the content on Doordarshan / TV channels and it shall be available online. Those students who do not have a smartphone, the Government should provide them with limited data facility,” it added.

The Jamaat’s board has recommended to allocate 60% of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund to Educational Institutions and Education System in this pandemic situation. “The CSR fund which is being used for development purposes may also be allocated to Educational Institutions and Education System across the country with a ceiling of 60% in this pandemic situation,” it added.

