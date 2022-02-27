Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh to chair Regional Conference of Ministers of North-Eastern States in Guwahati

AMN

Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will chair a Regional Conference of Ministers of the Public Health Engineering Department , rural water Supply and sanitation department of the North-Eastern States in Guwahati tomorrow. The regional conference will focus on important issues pertaining to implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen). Our Correspondent reports that the Union Minister will be setting the roadmap for the North-Eastern States, keeping in line with the guidance received from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the Webinar on ‘Post Union Budget 2022 – Leaving No Citizen Behind’ held on 23rd of this month.