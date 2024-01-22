Jaishankar to co-chair 6th India-Nigeria Joint Commission Meeting

AMN

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar will co-chair the 6th India-Nigeria Joint Commission Meeting today with his Nigerian counterpart Yusuf Tuggar.

Dr. Jaishankar arrived in Lagos, Nigeria yesterday. He chaired a meeting of Indian Ambassadors in West Africa. The Minister took stock of the relations in the region and discussed how to deepen the partnership.



He also addressed the Indian community in Lagos. Dr. Jaishankar thanked them for their enthusiastic welcome. He spoke to them about India’s COVID response, economic recovery, ease of living, space achievements, and diaspora concerns. The External Affairs Minister said the government is always grateful to the living bridge that connects India to the world.

Dr. Jaishankar also met the representatives of Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP) in Lagos. He encouraged them to keep up the good work.

The External Affairs Minister also interacted with prominent business leaders on India-Nigeria cooperation. Dr. Jaishankar said, he values their inputs before the Joint Commission Meeting today.