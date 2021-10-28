Supreme Court sets up expert panel led by retired judge to probe Pegasus row
Cruise drugs case: Bombay HC to continue hearing Aryan Khan’s bail plea on Thursday
Millions of Afghans to face starvation this winter unless urgent action is taken, warns UN WFP
PM Modi congratulates Uzbekistan President on his victory in election
UP govt to withdraw cases related to violation of COVID-19 guidelines
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     29 Oct 2021 03:25:19      انڈین آواز

Jaishankar says change must begin from UNSC for Africa’s voice to be effectively heard

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESSK

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Thursday said change must begin from UNSC for Africa’s voice to be effectively heard. He was addressing a UNSC High Level meeting on cooperation between the organizations and regional and subregional organisations. Dr Jaishankar called for permanent African representation in an expanded Security Council. He said India’s partnership with Africa is driven by 10 guiding principles enunciated by Prime Minister Narendra modi in 2018. The Minister said India will continue to work with Africa as per Africa’s priorities, Africa’s comfort and Africa’s aspirations. He said India believes that Africa’s rise is essential for true multi-polarity in the global order.

He added that India’s support has always been without any conditionalities or any hidden agenda.Dr Jaishankar said on matters related to peace and security, the Security Council should respect the regional approach adopted by countries involved, and work in collaboration with regional organizations to address these shared challenges. He said India endorses the call of the Secretary General to support African counter-terrorism operations with sustained financing, including through assessed contributions. He also said that peacekeeping missions in Africa should have a clear and well thought out exit strategy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

India in tough Group A with China Iran and Chinese Taipei in AFC Women’s Asian Cup

Harpal  Singh Bedi New Delhi, 28 October:  Host India has been placed in a very tough   ...

A thrilling contest in the offing at Delhi Golf Club League semi finals

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 28 October: A thrilling contest is in the offing as Teams Baale Golf, BMW-Deut ...

RSPB wins team championship Haryana’s Pooja and Neetu dominate the 5th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi / Hisar World Championships silver medallist, Sonia Lather led the charge as the Railway ...

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz