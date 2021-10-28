Jaishankar says change must begin from UNSC for Africa’s voice to be effectively heard

WEB DESSK

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Thursday said change must begin from UNSC for Africa’s voice to be effectively heard. He was addressing a UNSC High Level meeting on cooperation between the organizations and regional and subregional organisations. Dr Jaishankar called for permanent African representation in an expanded Security Council. He said India’s partnership with Africa is driven by 10 guiding principles enunciated by Prime Minister Narendra modi in 2018. The Minister said India will continue to work with Africa as per Africa’s priorities, Africa’s comfort and Africa’s aspirations. He said India believes that Africa’s rise is essential for true multi-polarity in the global order.

He added that India’s support has always been without any conditionalities or any hidden agenda.Dr Jaishankar said on matters related to peace and security, the Security Council should respect the regional approach adopted by countries involved, and work in collaboration with regional organizations to address these shared challenges. He said India endorses the call of the Secretary General to support African counter-terrorism operations with sustained financing, including through assessed contributions. He also said that peacekeeping missions in Africa should have a clear and well thought out exit strategy.