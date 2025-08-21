Jaishankar Meets President Putin; Trade, Energy, and Global Developments on Agenda

Moscow, August 21:

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday during his ongoing three-day visit to Moscow, with discussions understood to have centered on the state of India–Russia relations and preparations for the upcoming annual leaders’ summit.

The meeting came shortly after Jaishankar held detailed talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, where both sides focused on boosting trade and economic engagement amid evolving global uncertainties.

Focus on Bilateral Cooperation

Jaishankar, who arrived in Moscow on Tuesday, has engaged in a series of high-level meetings aimed at widening cooperation in trade, energy, and technology. On Wednesday, he held discussions with Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, largely devoted to setting the stage for President Putin’s scheduled visit to India later this year for summit-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a social media post following his meeting with Putin, Jaishankar said he conveyed the warm greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi. He noted that he had apprised the Russian leader of his earlier conversations with Manturov and Lavrov and underlined that preparations for the annual summit were progressing smoothly.

“Appreciate his sharing perspectives on the global situation and recent developments on Ukraine,” Jaishankar wrote, highlighting the exchange of views on international affairs.

Strategic Partnership Amid Global Flux

Before the meeting, Jaishankar emphasized at a press conference that India and Russia have been among the “steadiest” of major global relationships since the end of the Second World War.

“Geo-political convergence, leadership contacts, and popular sentiment remain its key drivers,” he observed, underscoring the depth and resilience of the partnership.

Context of Visit

The external affairs minister’s visit comes at a time when New Delhi’s ties with Washington are facing strains over U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff policies. Against this backdrop, India is looking to reinforce and diversify its external partnerships, with Russia continuing to be a pivotal strategic ally in areas ranging from defense and energy to high technology and space cooperation.

Diplomatic observers believe that the upcoming Putin–Modi summit will be critical in setting the tone for the next phase of the India–Russia partnership, particularly as both countries navigate shifting global alignments and economic challenges. agencies