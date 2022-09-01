Jaishankar in Dubai, to co-chair India-UAE Joint Commission Meet and Strategic Dialogue

AMN / DUBAI

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has arrived in UAE. He will co-chair the 14th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting and the third India-UAE Strategic Dialogue with the Foreign Minister of UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

On the first day of his visit, Dr. S Jaishankar today called on the Minister of Tolerance in UAE, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi. During his meeting, the External Affairs Minister hailed the UAE’s commitment to building a harmonious and cohesive community. Earlier, Dr. Jaishankar visited a temple site. He commended the efforts of all Indians in building an iconic temple which is a symbol of peace, tolerance and harmony.

During his three-day visit, Dr. Jaishankar will also meet other dignitaries of the UAE. According to the External Affairs Ministry, these meetings will provide an opportunity to review the entire spectrum of comprehensive strategic partnerships between India and the UAE. The Ministry said, there has been a regular exchange of high-level interaction between India and UAE.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to Abu Dhabi in June this year and met UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Earlier, both leaders had also held a virtual Summit in February this year during which India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement was signed. Both leaders also participated in the I2U2 Summit in July this year. The External Affairs Ministry said, both India and UAE are committed to moving forward in their partnership in diverse areas including trade, renewable energy, food security, health, education, defence and people-to-people ties. More from our correspondent:

The bilateral relations between India and the UAE have strengthened in all sectors in recent years. Both sides have collaborated closely during the COVID-19 pandemic in critical areas of health care and food security. Bilateral trade, investment and energy relations have remained robust between the two countries. The two sides are also strengthening their cooperation in new areas of renewable energy, start-ups and fintech. The UAE is India’s third largest trade partner. Around 35 lakh Indians live in the UAE and play a major role in the economic development of the UAE.