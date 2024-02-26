Jaishankar hosts permanent representatives to UN in New Delhi

@DrSJaishankar

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Monday (26th February 2024) hosted Permanent Representatives to the United Nations of Angola, Bahrain, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy, Palau, Panama, Solomon Islands and Uruguay in New Delhi. Dr Jaishankar said in a social media post that they shared perspectives on the changing world order, the G20 Presidency and the role of Voice of Global South Summits in its agenda. The Minister spoke about climate change, development finance and other implications and also discussed the consequences of the conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia.