Palestinian PM Mohammad Shtayyeh resigns over Gaza war

WEB DESK

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Monday (26th February 2024) announced his resignation due to the escalating violence in the West Bank and the war in Gaza.

The resignation comes as the Palestinian Authority (PA) comes under intense pressure from the United States to reform and improve its governance in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. In his resignation letter to Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas, he said the decision to resign came in light of the unprecedented escalation in the West Bank and Jerusalem and the war, genocide and starvation in the Gaza Strip. As per the Health Ministry in Gaza, at least 29,782 Palestinians have been killed and 70,043 injured during Israel’s military assault on Gaza since the 7th of October.

The PA was set up in the mid-1990s as an interim government pending Palestinian independence after the Palestine Liberation Organisation signed the Oslo Accords with Israel. It is headquartered in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah and exercises nominal self-rule in parts of the territory.