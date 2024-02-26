इंडियन आवाज़     26 Feb 2024 10:15:15      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Palestinian PM Mohammad Shtayyeh resigns over Gaza war

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Monday (26th February 2024) announced his resignation due to the escalating violence in the West Bank and the war in Gaza.

The resignation comes as the Palestinian Authority (PA) comes under intense pressure from the United States to reform and improve its governance in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. In his resignation letter to Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas, he said the decision to resign came in light of the unprecedented escalation in the West Bank and Jerusalem and the war, genocide and starvation in the Gaza Strip. As per the Health Ministry in Gaza, at least 29,782 Palestinians have been killed and 70,043 injured during Israel’s military assault on Gaza since the 7th of October.

The PA was set up in the mid-1990s as an interim government pending Palestinian independence after the Palestine Liberation Organisation signed the Oslo Accords with Israel. It is headquartered in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah and exercises nominal self-rule in parts of the territory.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

من کی بات: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے نوجوانوں سے ریکارڈ تعداد میں ووٹ ڈالنے کی اپیل کی۔-MANN KI BAAT

خصوصی نامہ نگاروزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے پہلی بار ووٹروں سے ا ...

اتر پردیش کے کاس گنج میں ٹریکٹر الٹ گیا، حادثے میں 24 افراد کی موت-UP KASGANJ

AMN / WEB DESK اتر پردیش کے کاس گنج میں ہفتہ کو ایک بڑا حادثہ پیش آ ...

شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک روزہ ریسرچ اسکالر،طلبا سمینار کا انعقاد-URDU

نئی دہلی شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک رو ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Anurag Thakur launches various online portals for RNI and CBC

Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur on Thursday launched four portals of the Ministry includi ...

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

@JoshiPralhad Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi said governments 's aim is to prov ...

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart